Family affair at swearing-in

Fourteen firefighters joined the Fort Wayne Fire Department on Thursday night, including several who received their badges from relatives already serving.

During an emotional moment, Capt. Bob Amber pinned the badge on his daughter Ashton Ford, 34, the class spokeswoman. The group was the first sworn in since late 2019, just before the pandemic, officials said.

The class was all men, except for Ford, and all white. The next class, scheduled to begin in April, will be more diverse, officials said. They expect 24 recruits next year.

With these recruits, the department is at 346 personnel, Chief Eric Lahey said. The goal is 355.

Ford came to the realization she wanted to follow in her father's career path as a firefighter after spending 10 years in banking and then six years as a stay-at-home mom.

It hadn't been her first choice, but it could have had something to do with the loss of her brother Cameron in a head-on collision 11 years ago.

“All I knew was my dad went on a sleepover with all his best friends every third night. My brother knew every piece on the truck and every piece of equipment,” Ford told the crowd.

After the ceremony, she said her 20-year-old brother was just returning from the Air Force and it was too early to determine if he was destined to join the department when the accident occurred.

She remembered all the firetrucks, SUVs and other department vehicles showing up in support of her father and the family on the night Cameron was killed. Ford saw it as a brotherhood of comfort and support.

Blake Harris was sworn in by his uncle, firefighter Mike Heaston; Timothy Clay by his father, Scott Clay; and, Jacob Pulver by his father, retired firefighter Ray Pulver.

Others in the class include Anthony Alaimo, Nicholas Alles, Alexander Guldbeck, Tyler Meehan, Lucas Vorndran, Brandtt Allen, Frederick Golden, Josh Hammer, Craig Mattax and Benjamin Williams.

Two Huntington recruits – Cody Barton and Andrew Laymon – were also trained by Fort Wayne Fire and sworn in.

