Inmate accused of having cocaine inside county jail

A local man who had just pleaded guilty to a gun charge took a risk on the same day, passing cocaine to a buddy on another block at the Allen County Jail, according to law enforcement officials.

Now the projected Nov. 18 sentencing for Willie K. Walker Jr., 23, originally domiciled in the 2600 block of Bowser Avenue, could reflect his new charges for trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and narcotic drug possession.

Each felony carries a potential sentence of one to six years and a fine of $10,000.

About 1 p.m. Wednesday, Confinement Officer Steven Morrison saw an orange bag or kite being thrown from Block 6D to Block 6C, according to court documents.

The officer was able to step on the bag, intercepting the transfer. Morrison took a look inside and found a white flaky substance he recognized as likely being a narcotic.

The substance tested positive for cocaine and weighed 9.14 grams, court documents said.

To identify those involved, Morrison reviewed surveillance video and found footage of the camera looking directly at the door in 6D where the kite came from. Cell 6632 belonged to Walker, who was seen walking into his cell and retrieving the orange bag.

Walker handed the orange bag to another inmate, who has not yet been charged. The other inmate attached a string to the kite and was in the process of trying to transfer the orange bag to the other block under a closed door when Morrison intercepted it, court documents said.

Walker was issued a $50,000 bond, court documents indicated. His initial hearing on these charges is scheduled for Wednesday.

Walker has complicated his hopes of a reduced sentence by taking a plea deal on charges related to his July arrest on charges of being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Walker had a two-day jury trial scheduled for January, but it was canceled after he pleaded guilty Oct. 27. The plea was accepted the next day in Allen Superior Court.

Nate Moellering of Fort Wayne Recovery said 9.14 grams is a considerable amount of cocaine.

For a single user, 9.14 grams is a lot to have on hand, Moellering wrote in a text message. Typically, a person who uses heavy would go through 1 to 2 grams a day, but a casual user may use 0.5 grams in a night.

One gram of cocaine has a street value of more than $70, Moellering said.

