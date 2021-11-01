Violence leaves juvenile, man critically hurt

Two people were fighting for their lives early Sunday after violence in the southeast and northwest sections of the city, Fort Wayne police said.

A shooting in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue in southeast Fort Wayne injured a juvenile, whom officers found about 12:45 a.m. inside the home, according to a news release.

Paramedics took the boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, but an emergency room physician downgraded his injuries to life-threatening.

About 90 minutes later, police responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue in northwest Fort Wayne near downtown, another release said. It happened shortly after 2 a.m.

The man also was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, but an emergency room physician later downgraded his condition to life-threatening.

Detectives were working to determine what led to the stabbing, the release said, noting initial information suggested the violence stemmed from an argument. Officers were told the possible stabbing suspects fled on foot. Police were given descriptions of vehicles seen leaving the scene before officers arrived, the release said.

“They were working to investigate all the information they were given to establish the validity,” the release said.

Police said detectives and crime-scene technicians are seeking witnesses, video surveillance and evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting or stabbing is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

