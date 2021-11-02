2nd man charged in hotel drowning

A pair of blood-stained shoes is among the evidence tying a Fort Wayne man to the death of a 35-year-old Decatur woman found dead at a hotel on the city’s northwest side.

That’s according to charging documents filed Monday against Ajaylan Malik Shabazz, 24.

He is the second person accused of slaying Tiffany Ferris, whose May 10 drowning death at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel was ruled a homicide in July.

Terry Smith Jr., who faces a jury trial in March, is accused of killing Ferris by beating and drowning her at the hotel. Court records indicate he was upset because she had stolen and used his narcotics.

Charging documents against Smith allege a man and a woman were with him when he killed Ferris in a hotel room used for storage and accessed by an outdoor window.

Shabazz admitted to being in the storage room during the time frame Ferris was found, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Matthew Cline of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

In an interview, Smith placed Shabazz at the hotel with him and Ferris along with a fourth person who has since died, Ariona Darling, charging documents said. Smith also claimed Darling assaulted Ferris.

Shabazz promoted a similar narrative, according to witness interviews described in the affidavit. Shabazz reportedly told others Ferris wouldn’t stop talking about him, so Darling beat her, and he and Smith carried Ferris to the bathtub, where Darling held Ferris’ head underwater.

Police believe Ferris was killed between 1:22 a.m. and 8:48 a.m. May 10, the affidavit said.

About 9:30 a.m. that day, police officers investigated an armed robbery at Hawthorn Suites along Lima Road. The victim identified Shabazz and Darling as the culprits and said Shabazz stole his shoes, charging documents said.

Police collected the blood-stained shoes Shabazz left behind, charging document said, alleging Ferris’ DNA was on the swabs taken from the footwear.

