Cause of death ruled accidental in 2 county crashes last week

The Allen County coroner's office ruled Monday the traffic deaths of two Fort Wayne men were accidental.

Steven Bradley Fisher, whom emergency responders found in a vehicle submerged upside down in a pond Saturday morning, died from asphyxia due to drowning following to a motor vehicle crash, according to a news release. He was 26.

Jacob L. Schmucker, 19, died Oct. 26 from multiple blunt force injuries due to a crash involving a bicyclist and motor vehicle, the release said.

Both fatalities remain under investigation, the coroner said, noting the investigation into Fisher's death involves the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Police have said they believe Fisher's car was traveling east on Northland Boulevard – a street that intersects with Lima Road south of Wallen Road – at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and plunged into a pond.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Oak Bay Run, which intersects with Northland Boulevard, about 8:15 a.m. Saturday after a pedestrian reported the incident, police said.

Emergency responders freed the vehicle about 10:45 a.m. Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner's office.

Days earlier, the coroner's office said, Northeast EMS pronounced Schmucker dead at the scene of a crash in the 12400 block of Indiana 37 in New Haven. It happened about 7:40 p.m. Oct. 26.

The teen was bicycling in dark clothing without lights when he was struck by a vehicle, the release said.

Schmucker is the county's 39th traffic fatality this year. Fisher is the 40th.

Allen County had 35 traffic deaths last year and 40 in 2019.

