Police seek help to capture robber

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say held up a Dollar General store.

The man went into the store, 2985 W. Washington Center Road, about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 18 and grabbed a couple of items before approaching the checkout, police said.

He showed a tan pistol tucked in his waistband and told the clerk he was sorry, but that he had just been evicted from his trailer.

The man took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and walked away, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.