Sheriff's department growing beards for Tots

It might appear the Allen County Sheriff's Department has adopted a new policy on facial hair, but the No Shave November/December initiative is another way to serve the county's residents.

Starting this month, all department employees are encouraged to participate in the fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

“Employees have the option of donating $20 a month for the fundraiser,” a news release announced Tuesday. “Those that contribute will not be required to shave, but must follow guidelines put in place to ensure that the employees maintain a professional, well-groomed appearance.”

When pressed for more information on what constitutes a well-groomed appearance, Steve Stone, the sheriff's department public information officer said, “Well, you just can't walk around looking like somebody from ZZ Top.”

ZZ Top, a rock band known for the song “Sharp Dressed Man,” is known for its members' lengthy, fairly unkempt beards.

All department employees can participate whether they grow facial hair or not, Stone said. The sheriff's department has 144 officers and 137 confinement officers. Participants are asked to donate $20 each month.

More than 9,500 toys were collected last year at the Fort Wayne chapter of Toys for Tots and distributed to 2,659 children in Allen, Steuben and DeKalb counties, according to the organization's website.

The campaign's logo includes the sheriff's departmental crest with a black handlebar mustache. In December, it will have a Santa Claus hat, Stone said. This is the first year the department is participating.

