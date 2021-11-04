Communication vital for 'Change'

Growing up, Tyler Bennett didn't interact with local police, even though “some of them were known to be nice,” he said. The attitude was just “do what they tell you,” said Bennett, 15, a North Side High School student.

But that has changed since he became active with the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and, more recently, as one of the local actors in a just-released law enforcement video, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” produced by Waxtrackz Records in Fort Wayne.

The video premiered at Purdue Fort Wayne's Auer Center on Wednesday evening and was paired with an awards ceremony honoring six school resource officers along with Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police Department's public information officer who oversees the resource officers; Police Chief Steve Reed; and Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney.

Ty Causey, a local musician, performs in the video, singing Sam Cooke's iconic “A Change Is Gonna Come” and engages with Taylor and other young people.

In the video, the actors first flee from a playground as city police squad cars pull up. Then Causey reassures them they aren't in trouble and communication begins between the officers and the youth.

About a dozen of the film's young participants attended the premiere along with Amos Norman, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne district executive.

School resource officers also figure in the video. Alisha Smith, Kekionga Middle School's school resource officer, said the job takes her to her school, the Boys & Girls Clubs, local Y's, church summer camps and on home visits.

A Fort Wayne officer since 2007, she's held the position for six years, enough time to get to know the students in the sixth grade and watch them graduate high school six years later.

“It was very rewarding. (Like) seeing them randomly while I'm going into a store, they'll always remember you like a favorite teacher, you know,” Smith said.

Other middle school resource officers receiving awards were Sherronda Blocher, Memorial Park; Chris McAfee, Jefferson; Greg Addison, Portage; Ben Young, Northwood; and James Payne, Lakeside.

Anthony Greer, Causey's manager, said the video can be viewed on YouTube by searching for Causey or Urban Gold Records LLC.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Chuck Surack, chairman of Sweetwater Sound, helped sponsor the video, Greer said.

