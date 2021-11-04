Police investigate death of woman found in ditch

No signs of a criminal act or vehicular crash were found on a woman's body found just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in a road embankment near Regency Inn on Fort Wayne's north side, according to police.

Officers were flagged down by an individual who found the unconscious woman in the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West.

Medics pronounced the woman dead shortly after police were called, according to a release Wednesday from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police said her death is being investigated and there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The Allen County coroner will identify the woman along with the cause and manner of death, pending an autopsy and notification of the woman's family, police said.

