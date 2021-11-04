Wells County collision leaves 2 dead

Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a Wells County crash.

Police were called at 2:19 p.m. to Indiana 124 near County Road 700 East.

According to authorities, Brian Stoner, 52, of Berne was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer west on Indiana 124, just west of 700 East, when the vehicle went off the road to the right.

When Stoner tried to steer back onto the road, he lost control of the Ford, crossed the center line and collided nearly head-on with a Buick Rainier driven by Jacqueline Cerna Espinoza, 23, of Bluffton, who was eastbound on Indiana 124, police said.

Stoner and Espinoza both died at the scene. They were the sole occupants of each vehicle, police said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs is suspected to be factors in this crash. Indiana 124 was closed for about three hours.