Board of Safety follows report, adds 2 to panel

The Board of Safety met Thursday for the third time as a five-member board, an expansion recommended this year by the Mayor's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice.

A report issued in March by the commission, formed after the May 2020 protests, recommended an increase from three to five members. The commission's recommendation was that the majority of the board “be unaffiliated with public safety.”

Sharon Peters, a local business leader who served 17 years on the Board of Safety prior to the appointment and several years on the Fort Wayne Fire Department's Merit Commission, joined the board along with Austin Knox, the Wayne Township trustee.

The board approved a disciplinary hearing for police Officer Kaitlyn Thomas without releasing details on the reason for the action. The hearing will be held at the December board meeting, Assistant Chief Karl Niblick said at the Thursday meeting.

Officer Barrington Scott received a one-day suspension for violating the terms of a prior suspension. Niblick said he drove a “city-owned vehicle” while he was on suspension.

The board members will start the interview process for new recruits in January. Niblick said the department hopes to hire 30 new police officers next year.

jduffy@jg.net