Inmate died in medical emergency

Cellmates told Byron McLemore’s family he was throwing up blood and couldn’t breathe before he was found dead last month in the Allen County Jail.

Inmates said they banged on their doors, trying to get help.

“He should have been in the medical ward,” McLemore’s mother, Gwenevere Stephens, said Wednesday. “He had a brain tumor a couple of years ago. The nurse knew he had medical problems.”

McLemore, 43, died at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 15, according to a report from the Allen County coroner obtained by The Journal Gazette. Determinations on the cause and manner of death are pending.

Because McLemore’s death is under investigation, Steve Stone, Allen County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, said he is not able to release details. However, Stone said McLemore was conscious and awake when guards arrived at his cell and that guards gave him medical attention and alerted the nursing staff.

“As far as the allegation that he passed out in his cell and it took them forever to get up to him, that’s not the case,” Stone said.

Surveillance video footage of the guards entering the block exists but not of them treating McLemore because there are no cameras in the cells, Stone added. He said McLemore had some kind of “medical emergency” and his department is waiting on more information from the coroner’s office.

“It’s unfortunate, and it’s a jail death,” Stone said. “It’s just, I don’t have answers.”

McLemore, who was incarcerated on felony charges of illegal gun and cocaine possession, was in court Oct. 13 after which he told his mother to stay by the phone. He believed he’d be released to home detention, Stephens said.

His hopes were pinned on a plea agreement he made on the cocaine charge. Sentencing was set for Oct. 27.

Stephens and her cousin Sandra Robinson spoke with The Journal Gazette on Wednesday and expressed bewilderment at the speed with which McLemore’s body was removed from the jail and an autopsy was performed.

“Shouldn’t they have contacted the family?” Robinson asked.

Fort Wayne police showed up at her door sometime after 5 a.m. the day McLemore died, Stephens said. No one called asking her to identify her son’s body, but she was told later an autopsy was performed about noon.

His body was taken to Carmichael Funeral Home, where Stephens was told she couldn’t see him, she said. His body was later transferred to D.O. McComb & Sons.

“I had to wait a whole week before I saw him,” Stephens said.

McLemore was laid to rest Oct. 29 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The former South Side High School student left behind two grown children. He is also survived by two grandchildren, with another due soon.

Stephens said her son had been given radiation treatments for his brain tumor and that the jail’s nurse knew he needed hormone and thyroid shots.

Quality Correctional Care, a for-profit medical provider based in Carmel, is responsible for hiring medical staffers, diagnosing inmates and dispensing medicine at the Allen County Jail and in a majority of state jails, according to its website.

Robinson, the cousin of McLemore’s mother, said the confusion surrounding McLemore’s condition prior to his death is just one of many things the family is dealing with.

“An officer said he ate some sandwich that didn’t agree with him. Another story is that he started throwing up and nobody came,” she said.

Jail officials said last month the jail is understaffed, creating security issues for the staff and inmates. Jail blocks are supposed to be staffed by at least two officers, but sometimes only one confinement officer is left to monitor a block.

If that officer has to leave, there are no correctional officers on a block which can house up to 145 inmates. Efforts to hire more confinement officers are ongoing.

Allen County Council approved additional money to hire 10 more, less than half of the 24 additional officers that Sheriff David Gladieux requested.

jduffy@jg.net