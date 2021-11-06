Man dead in city shooting

Fort Wayne Police found an adult male in a parked vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound late Friday in the 5300 block of McClellan Street.

Police were called there about 10:45 p.m. Friday. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say there is no suspect information available. Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood and are speaking with potential witnesses while crime scene technicians searched for and collected evidence.

McClellan Street was closed early today between Belmont Street and Fairfax Avenue while investigators processed the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County coroner's office, and the Allen County prosecutor's office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.