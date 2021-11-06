Body in ditch by motel ID'd

The Allen County coroner Friday identified a woman found in a ditch near the Regency Inn in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard.

Peggy Laverne Chambers, 49, was found about 11 a.m. Wednesday. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending further testing, but foul play is not suspected, the coroner said.

Fort Wayne police said Wednesday there was no evidence of a criminal act or vehicular crash that would have caused her death.

Police revise story of double fatal

Indiana State Police on Friday revised their version of events leading to a two-vehicle crash in Wells County in which both drivers died.

The Wednesday afternoon crash on Indiana 124 near County Road 700 East killed Jacqueline Cerna Espinoza, 23, of Bluffton and Brian Stoner, 52, of Berne.

Based on further investigation at the scene and after conducting interviews, police now say Espinoza was traveling west on the state highway when her vehicle ran off the road to the right.

She overcorrected, police said, crossed the center line and collided with the vehicle driven east by Stoner.

State police initially reported Stoner's vehicle was headed west when he lost control, crossed the center line and collided with Espinoza's vehicle, which police initially said was headed east.

Both drivers died at the scene.

Man, 41, accused of molesting

The alleged molester told police he knew he'd “have to face the music,” once his actions became known, according to court documents.

He'd hoped it could be kept quiet, and he told both his female victims, 13 and 14, he was sorry, documents said.

Zondre Phinezy, 41, of the 3100 block of Reed Street, was charged Friday with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

One of the victims told other teens she was grateful she hadn't committed suicide, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.