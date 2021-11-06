Charge: Massage turned into rape

In March, the victim met with her attacker for lunch at a restaurant and when she mentioned she had a pinched nerve and hyper extension on both elbows, he offered to give her a massage, she told police.

She took him up on his offer and went to the home of Kirk Douglas Smith, 56, where he set up a massage table in his bedroom and asked her to take off her clothes, according to court documents.

But it went too far, she said. Smith, of the 8800 block of Manor Drive, was charged Friday with rape and sexual battery.

The victim complied with Smith's request and removed her clothing and lay down on the massage table covered. Smith allegedly stripped to his boxer shorts and started the massage and then asked her to “flip on her back.”

Then he pinned her on the table and performed a sex act on her and then another as she attempted to move away from him by digging her heel into the table and moving backward, court documents said. At one point, her head was off the table.

Then Smith allegedly demanded a sex act in return.

Four days after the alleged rape, the victim was interviewed at police headquarters. A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest.

