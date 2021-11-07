16 Fantasy of Lights displays vandalized

Sixteen light displays have been vandalized in Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights, according to a message posted about 1 p.m. Saturday on the local nonprofit's Facebook page.

The popular drive-thru light show at Franke Park is scheduled to open Nov. 16 and close New Year's Eve. It includes more than 140 large light displays, sponsored by local businesses and organizations and features 300,000 LED lights.

Fantasy of Lights is Blue Jacket's main fundraiser each year. A record 31,523 vehicles drove through the 2-mile display last year.

“We are not seeking charity nor sympathy with this post but a little grace,” the posting said. “Our efforts for a special early opening are challenged by vandals who struck Franke Park restrooms and 16 of our sponsors' displays. We are working hard to repair, but our opening will not be perfect.”

Comments were sympathetic, and the post was shared 80 times within five hours.

“It won't stop us from coming. If I have to stand there and hold the display myself, I will do that,” one supporter wrote.

Vandals also struck the display in December 2017, doing about $2,000 in damage.

Blue Jacket provides training and opportunities to ex-offenders and others facing obstacles to employment.

jduffy@jg.net