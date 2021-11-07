Biker critically hurt after deer collision

A motorcyclist from Montgomery, Michigan, was flown to a hospital in critical condition after a collision with a deer on North Fremont Road in Steuben County.

At 9:15 p.m. Friday, Johnathan Annis, 44, was riding his 1997 Harley-Davidson south in the 7800 block of North Fremont Road when a deer ran in front of him, according to the Indiana State Police.

Annis, who was not wearing a helmet, was not able to avoid the deer. He lost control of his bike and was thrown from it, the release said.

The crash occurred just south of County Road 800 North.

jduffy@jg.net