Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Jason R. Tuttle, 33, of Hudson, was charged Sept. 3 with narcotic drug possession and unlawful syringe possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Jairo E. Lopez-Hernandez, 20, of the 4100 block of Avondale Drive, was charged Sept. 3 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license. He was released on $3,250 bond.

Joshua J. Dube, 36, of the 2300 block of North Clinton Street, was charged Sept. 3 with two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement, methamphetamine possession, cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession and using a firearm while committing an offense resulting in death. He was being held without bail.

Rose I. Weber, 65, of Columbia City, was charged Sept. 3 with robbery resulting in bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery. She was released on $15,000 bond.

Renako Thomas, 34, of the 2100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, was charged Sept. 3 with residential break-in. He was released on his own recognizance.

Michelle Fraze, 37, of the 1300 of Garfield Street, was charged Sept. 3 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on her own recognizance.

Nelson D. Escobar-Rodriguez aka Nelson Escobar, 33, of the 3400 block of Winter Street, was charged Sept. 3 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Dimanic L. Goodwin aka Dimanic Goodwin-Carter aka Domanic Goodwin aka Domanic Goodwin-Carter aka Dominic Goodwin, 31, of the 3400 block of Inwood Drive was charged Sept. 7 with invasion of privacy. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Crystal R. Barber, 29, of Huntertown, was charged Sept. 7 with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Ronald Wayne Price, 48, of Warsaw, was charged Sept. 7 with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in commission of an offense where death results. He was being held without bail.

Shannon M. Carpenter aka Shannon Stettler aka Shannon Philbee aka Shannon Heck aka Shannon Delcamp, 46, of the 600 block of Greenlawn Avenue, was charged Sept. 7 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Deon M. Davis, 36, of the 3300 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged Sept. 8 with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery committed in front of a child and intimidation. He was released on his recognizance.

Brandon E. Huston, 34, of Muncie, was charged Sept. 8 with criminal confinement with bodily injury, strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on $13,250 bond.

Marina Zrnic, 31, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, was charged Sept. 8 with two counts of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. She was being held without bail.

James B. Woenker II, 67, of the 1800 block of Griswold Drive, was charged Sept. 9 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and battery. He was released on $3,250 bond.