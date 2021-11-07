Police find man slain; no suspects

Fort Wayne police Saturday continued their investigation into the shooting death late Friday in the 5300 block of McClellan Street on the citys south side.

Officers arrived at 10:45 p.m. and found a man in a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department said. Medics rushed him to a hospital where he died.

A McClellan Street resident interviewed Saturday said the car was parked in front of a wooded vacant lot on the west side of McClellan toward the West Belmont Street intersection. A strip of yellow caution tape left over from the crime scene fluttered from nearby trees.

The resident said the street has several houses where suspicious activity takes place. She asked not to be identified for fear for her and her familys safety. Her husband, also not identified, was outside at the time of the shooting and told her he heard several shots that sounded like fireworks. She estimated there must have been five or six shots at least.

While she was outside taking in the scene, which included many police vehicles, a black SUV drove up on the far side of Belmont and the driver asked her if she knew who got shot.

I found that odd, the woman said. He could have asked the police.

Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the Fort Wayne homicide unit, said the department has no suspect yet, but homicide detectives are investigating.

If this death is declared a homicide by the Allen County coroner, it will be the 35th in the county this year.

