Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am
Bryan man, 25, killed when semi strikes car
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
A 25-year-old man from Bryan, Ohio, lost his life Saturday afternoon after he ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi in Defiance County.
Kolbe Ray Roose was driving south on The Bend Road in Delaware Township about 4 p.m. Saturday when he failed to yield at a stop sign and continued to cross County Road 424, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The semi was going east on County Road 424 when both vehicles collided at the intersection and struck a ditch, coming to rest in a field, the highway patrol said.
Roose was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was treated at the scene, the release said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
