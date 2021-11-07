The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, November 07, 2021

    Bryan man, 25, killed when semi strikes car

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    A 25-year-old man from Bryan, Ohio, lost his life Saturday afternoon after he ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi in Defiance County. 

    Kolbe Ray Roose was driving south on The Bend Road in Delaware Township about 4 p.m. Saturday when he failed to yield at a stop sign and continued to cross County Road 424, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

    The semi was going east on County Road 424 when both vehicles collided at the intersection and struck a ditch, coming to rest in a field, the highway patrol said. 

    Roose was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was treated at the scene, the release said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

