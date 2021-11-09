Police find man dead inside Turf Lane home

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a southwest Fort Wayne home Monday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release officers found the man unresponsive after responding to “an unknown problem” call at the house in the 3600 block of Turf Lane. When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the man had died. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

The man's identity, cause and manner of death are to be released by the county coroner's office.

Info sought on woman's shooting

Fort Wayne police are looking for information about a shooting late Sunday.

Police say just before midnight, a woman showed up at Parkview Hospital on Randallia Drive with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and leg. She was not able to say where the shooting happened or who had shot her, a statement from police said.

The woman was transferred to another local hospital for surgery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.

4 men sought in attempted theft

Fort Wayne police are looking for four men they believe tried to rob a man outside the Quick Stop, 3170 E. State Blvd.

A statement from police said about11:15 p.m. on Oct. 27, the men, armed with a small black handgun, tried to take the victim's truck, shoes and wallet. The suspects fled toward Baldwin Creek Apartments.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call police detectives at 260-427-1201.

Geneva man hurt in Saturday crash

The extent of a Geneva man's injuries was unknown Monday after he was airlifted to a hospital after his truck flipped multiple times Saturday in Adams County.

David Jones, 24, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck east on Adams County Road 900 South, east of County Road 400 East, before the crash about 1 a.m. Saturday.

The truck left the south side of the road and swerved before hitting a concrete culvert, an Adams County sheriff's office news release said. The truck overturned multiple times, and Jones was ejected while the vehicle was still in motion.

Jones was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne by helicopter. The sheriff's office said the extent of Jones' injuries were unknown when the news release was sent Monday afternoon.

The truck was heavily damaged, and there was property damage to a fence on the south side of the road.