Suspect charged in Oct. 31 stabbing

A stabbing that left a man in life-threatening condition has resulted in felony charges against a man who was also injured in the incident.

Daniel Vega, 25, of the 6800 block of Decatur Road, was charged Tuesday with burglary where serious bodily injury occurs, burglary with a deadly weapon and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Vega showed up at the victim’s apartment about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 31 with his wife and a close friend. Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue just northwest of downtown.

Vega said he waited outside the victim’s apartment while his wife went "to get money" from the man, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Luke MacDonald, Fort Wayne homicide detective.

Vega told MacDonald that he and his friend were messing around with two BB-guns and then went upstairs to the victim’s apartment "holding the BB guns by their side."

Vega claimed the victim "just started to attack them with a knife" and that after Vega was slashed, his friend grabbed a knife and slashed the victim before they fled, court documents said.

Vega’s wife said she drove her husband to a hospital where he walked into the emergency room. She also told police Vega’s friend should be "honest" about his role in the victim’s stabbing.

Court records show the friend has not been charged.

Vega is expected to appear in court today. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.

