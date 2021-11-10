Hotel fire on Lima leaves 22 displaced

Adam O'Connor was sitting in traffic at Lima and Ley roads about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when a large black plume of smoke caught his eye.

“I went to investigate and found a working fire,” the Fort Wayne Fire Department deputy chief said.

O'Connor kicked in one door of Building 9 at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in the 4900 block of Lima Road. When the occupant came out of the extended stay hotel, O'Connor said he “enlisted the help of the other occupants to notify the rest of the residents.”

“I don't know who those people are and I have no way to thank them,” O'Connor said, “but I really appreciate their help.”

It took three ladder trucks and 11 engines to bring the fire under control by 9 a.m., O'Connor said. The fire is under investigation.

“My firefighters did an excellent job getting that second floor searched before the roof collapsed. It went from dark smoke to a 20-by-20 section of that roof collapsing in less than 15 minutes,” he said. “They got in there fast, cleared the building of occupants and got back out before it collapsed.”

The local chapter of the American Red Cross helped 22 displaced people find housing, clothing and other necessities, Brittney Remesnik, disaster programs specialist, said at the scene.

Those who weren't able to find shelter with family members or others would probably be taken to the Salvation Army on North Clinton Street, Remesnik said.

In the hotel's front office, residents were served water, pancakes from IHOP and other donated snacks.

Lacie Creager, who's been staying at Hawthorn Suites for two weeks, said she was able to get out of her suite with her cellphone but little else. Someone woke her up yelling, “the building is on fire!” At that time, she didn't smell smoke or see flames, but she said it was unusually hot in her unit.

Waiting outside, Creager said she was told she wouldn't be able to go inside for fear that the ceiling and floor might collapse.

Amanda Waters, living in a downstairs apartment with her husband, Brian Waters, said she was at work when she eventually noticed his texts about the fire.

She was able to talk a local official into allowing her back into her apartment to look for her three cats and found them hiding under the bed. Her suite is below the second story unit where she believes the fire broke out and just underneath the collapsed roof.

Waters said she'd lived at Hawthorn Suites since January after she lost her Lake Avenue apartment when her income decreased during the pandemic. She wasn't able to access government money for rent and living expenses.

Waters said there are some advantages to living at the hotel.

“You have your own front entrance, a sliding glass door, full stove, full sized refrigerator and a working fireplace,” Waters said. “It's close to having your own place,” she said, unlike a hotel where rooms are off a main hallway.

A man who said he was associated with the owner, Dipen Patel, said Patel has owned the 80-unit hotel for three years.

He estimated it could take two months to two years to restore the 16 damaged units, depending on insurance. Paul Davis Restoration was on scene to board up and reinforce the two buildings.

“In the end, we had no injuries to civilians or firefighters, no fatalities,” O'Connor said. “We evacuated multiple occupants before they were in danger and one dog and two cats with Animal Care and Control, who went into the building and removed one pit bull and two cats.”

O'Connor said if the firefighters had been aware of Waters' three cats, the department “would have gone in and saved them, too.”

