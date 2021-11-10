Tuesday was the first time Danielle Carter returned to the 200 block of East Sherwood Terrace, where she was shot 10 times and her cousin, Kayla Harris, 24, and friend, Nicole Saylor, 36, were killed.

Four years ago Tuesday, the three women were surprised by a man as they returned to Harris' home from work around 4 a.m. He shot them one by one, giving them no chance to take cover.

Carter, who was 29 at the time of the shooting, couldn't say much through emotion at the vigil organized by Harris' mother, Carrie Fries. Fries read the words for her.

“I write her (Kayla) every year. I tell her everything. It makes me feel better,” Fries said. As she read the letter, tears welled in the attendees' eyes.

“I saved her voice and her laugh,” Fries read from her letter. “That laugh was out of this world. Heaven is too far away to see. I just have to remember your beautiful face.”

A poem read by a cousin, Dedra Carter, was filled with love alongside bitterness and frustration that the killer hasn't been brought to justice, addressing him in a personal way.

The first person to respond to the shootings was Donna Shroyer, whose corner home is separated from the home where Harris lived by a small grassy area.

Shroyer has become close to the families who lost their loved ones that night, and she wanted them to use her backyard area for the vigil. Large photos of the three women, candles and mementos accompanied a wishing well crafted by Harris' grandfather, Preston Fries. Preston Fries said wishing wells were one of Harris' favorite things.

Harris' father, Rick Carter, brought along his Harley Davidson. On the tail, a photo of Harris on water slide paper was placed and sealed.

“Just know you will never be alone,” Shroyer told the crowd of mostly Harris' relatives. “The worst has brought out the best in us.”

In the grassy area, Shroyer, Danielle Carter and Carrie Fries each took a brand new shovel and turned the earth for a garden to honor Harris and Saylor.

Because Harris loved lilacs, Fries is thinking of planting a lilac bush. But because lilacs only bloom in the spring, she is also thinking of wildflowers, bleeding hearts and an evergreen that never dies.

