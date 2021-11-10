Shooting in Calhoun lot leaves man gravely hurt

A Tuesday afternoon shooting behind businesses on South Calhoun Street left a man in life-threatening condition.

Crime scene tape divided a back parking lot between Baba's Market at the corner of Calhoun and Lexington Avenue and Turn N Headz II Barbershop next door. Yellow tape also prevented anyone from entering the barbershop on the South Calhoun entrance, in the 4200 block of the street.

While overhead drones documented the scene, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer Sgt. Ben Messick said the shooting occurred at 4:13 p.m. Officers found the man lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, he added.

Neighbors reported hearing several shots. Police had no immediate suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3Tips” app.

jduffy@jg.net