33-year-old man charged with rape of 14-year-old girl

A Fort Wayne man was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher T. Huff, 33, of the 2800 block of Southway Drive, was charged Tuesday in Allen Superior Court with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The girl's mother returned from work at 4:45 a.m. Oct. 30 to find Huff intoxicated. Her daughter told her Huff performed sex acts on her, court documents said.

Days later, a Fort Wayne detective found that Huff had bought vodka, Smirnoff lemonade and beer at a liquor store. The girl said the vodka was provided by Huff and the liquor bottles were found at the girl's home, records said.

Huff denied he had sex with the girl, documents said. He was released from Allen County Jail on $20,000 bond and has an initial court hearing today.

Man accused of having child porn

A Harlan man faces charges of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.

The U.S. Secret Service in Indianapolis and Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Justin Wigner, 36, was harboring files of child pornography.

State police Detective Lesley Knafel and U.S. Secret Service Senior Special Agent Andrew T. Lee visited Wigner's home April 27.

Authorities found hundreds of images of child porn involving boys under 12 and toddlers on six electronic devices, including computers, two cellphones and a tablet. Many of the images were of adults performing sex acts on the children, documents said.

Officials believe the crimes occurred in March and April. Wigner was charged last month and was released from the Allen County Jail on $20,000 bond. He has a court hearing next month.

Man, 51, accused of molesting girl

A Fort Wayne man is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Robert Olmstead Jr., 51, of the 5600 block of Woodshire Drive, was charged last month with child molesting.

He's accused of inappropriately touching the girl during the summer of 2020 as the girl's family spent a night in a tent in New Haven, court documents said.

Olmstead was released from the Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond. He has a court hearing set for December.

