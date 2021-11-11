Coroner identifies 3 homicide victims

The Allen County coroner has identified three Fort Wayne men as homicide victims in a deadly week of gun violence, their ages ranging from 22 to 74.

There have been 37 homicides in Allen County this year, compared with 40 this time last year, which ended with 43 homicides.

Jonathon Christopher Jackson, 22, was found about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday inside an apartment at West Wind Apartments, 2108 Point West Drive, on the city's north side. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the coroner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A caller told dispatchers a man was yelling for help in a hallway at the apartments. Police found the man suffering from an apparent stab wound and were directed inside an apartment where they found Jackson.

The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition was later upgraded to non life-threatening, police said. Initial information indicates there was an altercation inside the apartment between the two men. Detectives hope to interview the stabbing victim at the hospital, police said.

The two other homicide victims identified by the coroner:

• Kenneth Ralph Behny, 74, who was found unresponsive about 1 p.m. Monday inside his garage at 3633 Turf Lane just north of Aboite Center Road on the city's southwest side. Medics pronounced Behny dead at the scene. The coroner said Behny was shot in the head.

• Tremaine Junior Barnett, 37, was found in a vehicle about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of McClellan Street on the city's south side. Barnett was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He also died from gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner said.

