Family gathers on victim's birthday

The birthday balloons were there along with a “Happy Birthday” greeting strung across the room. Five generations packed the ranch home of Pamela Middlebrook, enjoying each other's company.

But the birthday celebrant wasn't there.

Myquel Middlebrook, who would have been 23 on Thursday, was killed in a room at Hawthorn Suites on a Tuesday morning in January.

With a gunshot to Middlebrook's chest, Joseph Rose, 28, also wounded his victim's family, who remembered their loved one Thursday evening with a vigil that was a loved-filled family gathering.

“Every day is a challenge for me,” Pamela Middlebrook, Myquel's grandmother, said in her kitchen. Every month, she writes to her grandson on his Nelson Memorial Gardens obituary page. “I get on there, and I talk to him. It just gives me another outlet.”

Pamela Middlebrook wore her grandson's ashes in a necklace and a ring on her finger. Many in the family, including Saqeena Middlebrook, Myquel's mother, wore the necklaces, and there will be more, Pamela Middlebrook promised. Myquel's remaining ashes fill an urn at a permanent altar in one corner of the living room.

When it was difficult for Saqeena Middlebrook to speak, her mother and sister, Salena Phillips, filled in for her. They weren't there when Myquel was killed, but it doesn't stop them from going over what happened that day.

Myquel didn't live at the hotel but was visiting someone, they said. There was an argument, and the woman who rented the room sought help from Rose, who arrived with a gun.

Myquel's girlfriend was there and tried to block anything physical between the two men before Rose fired, facts borne out by a probable cause affidavit. The family remains in touch with the girlfriend, who is having a hard time and is the one who told them what happened.

“She's the one who held him when he died,” Pamela Middlebrook said. “When she told me 'He's on his way to the morgue,' that's when I lost it.”

The family almost “lost it” at the August sentencing for Rose, who took a plea deal and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Instead of apologizing to the family, Rose declared he was there to save his friend, words that shocked the family, they said.

Myquel was a local musician known as Nacci and had developed a brand. Pamela Middlebrook is collecting his work, much of it on Soundcloud and on YouTube. The process could take awhile, she said. Myquel, who attended North Side High School, lived for music, his survivors said.

With pain so fresh Thursday, the family turned to Pamela Middlebrook's mother and Myquel's great-grandmother, Khalilah Hanan, who led the others in a prayer.

“Our tears fall every day for you,” Hanan said. “We see you so much in ourselves. Our hearts are heavy and yet full of laughter and joy. We do know your journey was a beautiful journey. We know every day you are happy.”

The vigil was to honor Myquel and each other, Hanan said.

“We never know,” she said, “when will be the last time we see each other.”

