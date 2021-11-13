Driver faces charges in deadly June crash

The man who ran a red light in June, killing a father of young children and seriously injuring four others, has been charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

At 9:30 a.m. June 12, Ember Lynn Wilsford, 35, barreled his 2017 Jeep Patriot through the red light on Reed Road at East State Boulevard and, after the crash, had to be extricated from his vehicle by Fort Wayne firefighters, court documents said.

Later, Wilsford told police he was “fleeing from his ex-girlfriend.” He'd also consumed some bourbon, he said. Wilsford was not charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, however.

The Allen County coroner said the other driver, Zachary Stewart, 31, died from blunt force multiple trauma. He was declared dead at the scene of the east-side crash.

Passengers in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, except a 1-year-old child with moderate bodily injury, court documents said.

Abigail Langley, 30, suffered serious bodily injuries, including a lacerated spleen, fractured pelvis, brain bleed, deep bruising and a broken bone in her forearm.

A 10-year-old in the front passenger seat suffered a skull fracture, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, broken bone in her forearm and bleeding in her lung, court documents said.

A 3-year-old received a broken collarbone and lung bruises, records said. The 1-year-old, who was restrained in her car seat, suffered moderate bodily injury that included facial bruising and a cut lip.

A witness told police he saw a white SUV run the red light and “slam right into the driver's side of the black SUV.” Another witness saw the crash happen “right in front of him.” A third witness said he saw the white Jeep “flying with extreme excessive speed north on Reed,” court documents said.

The Jeep's event data recorder indicated Wilsford was going 86 mph in a 30 mph zone and still accelerating when Wilsford began to push on the brake 1.2 seconds before the crash. He was still traveling 85 mph but slowed to 64 mph at impact, court documents said.

Wilsford was charged Oct. 22 with one count of reckless homicide and four counts criminal recklessness. His next court hearing is Dec. 20.

According to Stewart's obituary on Divine Mercy Funeral Home website, he graduated from Bishop Luers High School and worked at SDI LaFarga Copperworks in New Haven. He enjoyed music, bowling and drawing, “but most of all, he loved being a dad.”

