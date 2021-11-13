Gun, confession implicate suspect in '16 killing

A private birthday party at the Bleu Diamond Showclub was in full swing when the gunman arrived with a 9 mm Ruger semiautomatic pistol, shooting Marcus Rogan to death and injuring three others.

In the early-morning hours of April 9, 2017, Rogan was found dead about 4 a.m., lying in front of the DJ's booth. Others were shot as they cowered against the stage, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide Detective Scott Tegtmeyer.

The uninvited guest, James Ellis Starks III, 27, was charged Tuesday with murder, criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building, carrying a handgun without a license and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Cameras inside the strip club show Starks in the act of shooting and then leaving through a north door.

During his investigation, Tegtmeyer learned through a witness that Rogan, the victim, was “having problems with a guy by the street name of Peanut,” whose real name was James Starks.

A couple of weeks after the shooting, a witness said she'd just seen a snap from Starks stating “I did it, I killed that (n word), I'd do it again. The Feds are dumb as f---.”

At the Allen County Jail, an inmate said he was in the same holding cell as Starks and overheard Starks tell another inmate that he hadn't been arrested for the Bleu Diamond shooting because “the police had no shell casings and police can't arrest anyone without them,” court documents said.

The same witness said another man brought into the holding cell argued with Starks about the strip club shooting. Starks and the other man had to be separated, and Starks wound up in the same cell as the witness.

Starks calmed down and told the witness “that he was going to do the same thing to the male black with dreads as he did his brother, Marcus Rogan,” court documents said.

A report from the Indiana State Police lab traced the Ruger 9E 9 mm to Starks, who bought the gun from Freedom Firearms in March 2016, court documents said. All the shell casings collected from the strip club had been fired from Starks' gun, which had a serial number that was obliterated but forensic detectives were able to raise.

Crime scene technicians reported collecting nine shell casings and six bullets at the scene. Another bullet was found in Rogan's corpse.

The club, which was at 9439 Lima Road on the city's northwest side, has since closed down.

Starks is currently incarcerated at Indiana State Prison on Allen Superior Court convictions for a July 2020 battery and a May 2019 handgun violation, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Court documents indicate a prison transport was ordered Wednesday. No other court hearing has been scheduled.

jduffy@jg.net