Sex trafficking nets 8 years in prison for man

A man linked to an area sex-trafficking case was sentenced Friday to reduced charges after he pleaded guilty in mid-September.

Chad Richardson, 52, of the 2400 block of Genesee Avenue was sentenced to eight years on a sexual misconduct charge and four years on a charge of child exploitation with four years suspended by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull. Because it's a consecutive sentence, Richardson will serve eight years of the 12-year sentence behind bars.

In November 2020, Richardson was charged in Allen County with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Allen County Prosecutor Tesa Helge asked for records to be sealed because of media coverage surrounding the case that included identifying the young girl, who was the victim or one of the victims.

Charles E. Daub II, 48, was arrested a week prior to Richardson's arrest and charged in Huntington Circuit Court with child molesting and child sex trafficking. He was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl and sharing her with other area men.

Daub also took a plea deal. As a result, two charges for sexual misconduct with a minor were dismissed.

In March, Daub was sentenced by Judge Davin G. Smith to 35 years in prison – with five of those years suspended – on sex trafficking and child molesting convictions.

