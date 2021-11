The chart lists crimes through Nov. 8 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departmentís reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 3B

11/3/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 W. Washington Blvd.

11/4/21 7 p.m. Burglary 1200 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 10

11/7/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Huguenard Road

Sector 11

11/2/21 4:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Griswold Drive

11/4/21 9 a.m. Burglary 500 W. Fourth St.

Sector 12

11/2/21 7:55 p.m. Burglary 1600 W. Main St.

Sector 13

11/2/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2600 Tierney Drive

Sector 15

11/2/21 3:46 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Lima Road

11/8/21 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road

Sector 16

11/3/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 W. Washington Center Road

11/5/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Goshen Road

11/7/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Huguenard Road

Sector 17

11/7/21 3:09 a.m. Theft from vehicle 9300 Lima Road

Sector 21

11/2/21 7:05 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Alabama Ave.

11/7/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Florida Drive

Sector 22

11/2/21 1:15 a.m. Burglary 2700 Maplecrest Road

Sector 23

11/3/21 Midnight Burglary 2000 Forest Valley Drive

Sector 24

11/5/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5000 Blum Drive

11/6/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 St. Joe Road

11/7/21 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Meadowbrook Drive

11/7/21 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Mamie Drive

Sector 25

11/7/21 12:43 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Beaverbrook Drive

11/7/21 1:11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Beaverbrook Drive

Sector 32

11/4/21 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Kinnaird Ave.

11/5/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Walnut St.

Sector 33

11/7/21 3 p.m. Burglary 2000 Electric Ave.

Sector 34

11/4/21 3:49 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 W. Jefferson Blvd.

11/8/21 5:55 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Apple Glen Blvd.

11/8/21 6:17 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Apple Glen Blvd.

Sector 36

11/6/21 9:45 p.m. Robbery 7300 Lakeridge Drive

Sector 42

11/2/21 9 a.m. Burglary 200 E. Dewald St.

Sector 43

11/7/21 2:58 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Oxford St.

Sector 45

11/3/21 8:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Avondale Drive

11/4/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 4200 S. Clinton St.

11/4/21 8:19 p.m. Robbery 200 E. Pettit Ave.

11/7/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4400 Weisser Park Ave.

Sector 46

11/8/21 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Joshua Lane

Sector 47

11/2/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6600 John St.

Sector 64

11/5/21 11:11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10100 Unita Drive