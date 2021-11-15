Woman hit by car on Wayne Trace

Fort Wayne police believe a domestic dispute led to a woman's life-threatening injuries in a crash late Saturday on the city's southeast side.

The woman called police to the 4000 block of Wayne Trace just after 10 p.m., telling dispatchers she had just been hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release.

Officers found her lying on the sidewalk, the release said, and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was downgraded her condition from serious to life-threatening.

The driver was being interviewed, but no charges had been filed by Sunday, the release said.

Man OK after hunting accident

An Arcola man was in good condition Sunday after suffering a hunting-related injury in northwest Allen County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Charles Spicer, 57, was among four people deer hunting on private property about 9 a.m. when a bullet or bullet fragment fired from another hunter in his party struck him in the chest, the agency's law enforcement division said.

The release indicated all people involved were wearing hunter orange as required by state law.

Emergency responders were called to a location near the 3900 block of Felger Road between U.S. 30 and Arcola Road, the release said, and Spicer was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The DNR described the incident as an accident.