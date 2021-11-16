Truck falls off I-69; driver injured

A Fort Wayne man was injured Monday morning in a one-truck crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, the county sheriff's department said.

Joshua Sailor, 26, suffered a fractured neck in the crash, police said.

Sailor was driving north on the interstate near the bridge at the 328-mile marker when the truck began to fish-tail from icy bridge conditions.

Sailor then lost control of the truck. Police said the vehicle went over the guardrail into the center median, continued over a dirt barrier and fell into the railroad tracks below the bridge.

Sailor was able to get out of the truck before it caught fire, police said. Interstate 69 was limited to one lane following the crash.

Man in vehicle found shot

A man was found shot inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Prospect Avenue.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. Sunday to the location just north of downtown Fort Wayne.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but a physician downgraded his condition to life-threatening, police said.

Initial reports indicate the shooting was accidental. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.