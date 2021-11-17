Local dispatcher wins State Police award

Jessica Everett of the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center was awarded the first ever Dispatcher of the Year Award for her aid in rescuing a 5-year-old child.

She was among eight recipients from the Fort Wayne Post to receive awards at the annual Indiana State Police Awards Ceremony on Friday in Indianapolis, according to a news release.

In September 2019, Everett reaired a dispatch from Miami Central Dispatch in Peru and Trooper Ben Reason was close by. He got there quickly and applied the Heimlich maneuver to the child, who had stopped breathing before EMS arrived, the release said.

Senior Trooper James Bailey and Trooper Alejandro G. Hernandez were presented the Combat Action Award after being fired upon in Kendallville on Waits Road near South Maple Street.

The two responded to a traffic stop that turned into a chase involving other law enforcement agencies over three counties. Under fire, they held down a perimeter until Fort Wayne SWAT arrived and apprehended the shooter, the release said.

Trooper Casey Witzigreuter and Adams County sheriff's deputies Bryce Kukelhan and Seth Prince received Commendation Awards after they crawled into a vehicle to free a 16-year-old boy, trapped inside and profusely bleeding from a head wound in November 2020.

Trooper of the District 2020 went to Trooper Anthony Repass who had 330 traffic contracts, made 140 criminal arrests including 53 felony arrests, 10 drunken driving arrests and assisted local agencies in Adams and Wells counties with “a broad range of incidents and investigations,” the release noted.

Repass uses his own time to study case law, tactics and “relevant topics related to improving law enforcement and self improvement,” the release said.

Trooper Benjamin Walker received the 2020 Top Drunk Driving Arrest Award for the Fort Wayne Post. He conducted 111 investigations for impaired driving, 56 resulting in drunken driving arrests, the release said. His patrol duties are primarily in Steuben County.

