Police: Man drove car over girlfriend

A Fort Wayne man drove his car over his girlfriend after she punched him in the face and he panicked, court documents say.

Lonnie A. Nelson, 59, of the 4000 block of Wayne Trace, was charged Monday with aggravated battery creating a substantial risk of death, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. Saturday to the 4000 block of Wayne Trace after the victim, Sonya Cable, called for help from her own cellphone. She told dispatchers she couldn't feel her legs or breathe and thought she was going to die.

When a dispatcher asked Cable if the person who hit her was still there, Nelson said, “I am here.”

Nelson told police the two had just broken up, and court documents said they'd been together for eight years. Nelson said she overheard him talking to another woman and started to punch him in the face as he sat in the driver's seat.

Nelson told Fort Wayne officer Aaron Johnson he “panicked and put his 2009 Lincoln MKS into reverse and it somehow made it into the drive ... and that somehow the victim ended up underneath his vehicle.”

When Johnson asked him if he could “feel” his car making a bump as he drove over her and then reversed over her, Nelson said he did.

He ran to check on Cable and she had him get her cellphone from her car and she called 911 herself, court documents said.

A Lutheran Hospital doctor determined her injuries to be life-threatening “due to the amount of pelvic damage she received.” A CT scan revealed a punctured lung and multiple fractures, court records said.

Nelson blamed the incident on Cable. “Sonya brought this (expletive) here on herself. She wouldn't leave me alone,” Nelson told Johnson.

Nelson's blood-alcohol level tested at 0.132%; the legal limit is 0.08%, court documents said.

Nelson was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $82,500 bond. He has a court hearing Thursday.

