Staff shortage angers local 9-1-1 dispatchers

With department numbers down more than 25% and morale reportedly sinking, about a dozen local dispatchers showed up at their board's meeting Tuesday backed by several members of Fort Wayne police command.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County dispatcher center is fully staffed when it has 76 dispatchers. It currently has 55.

“Since this board was created in 2010 and the Fort Wayne and Allen County dispatch centers were combined, I believe that we, as dispatchers, no longer feel we are part of the public safety community, even though we are pivotal to getting help where help is needed,” Nancy Burton, 25-year dispatch veteran, told the board in a prepared statement.

Dispatchers' benefits, based on regular 8 a.m.-to-5 p.m. office hours, don't reflect “consideration or compensation for the sacrifice of working weekends and holidays and being here 24/7 and being on call most every day,” Burton said.

The Consolidated Communications Corp. overseeing city and county dispatch normally meets every other month, but city Police Chief Steve Reed asked that the board start meeting monthly, given the concerns he and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux have that dispatch operations are in turmoil.

Reed said he could see “we've got some work to do,” and Gladieux noted that “it's not just about money.”

Ayesha James, stepping down from a supervisor position, said the change in the dispatch ranking system, doing away with the titles of corporal and sergeant, after Executive Director David Bubb took over the department three years ago, created confusion and appeared to leapfrog people with seniority and experience.

Gladieux said Bubb might want to consider reinstating those titles.

“You've got to understand that's going to tick off some people,” Gladieux said.

James said she has typed up a list of all officers with contact numbers in case the 9-1-1 system goes down, something she wasn't asked to do.

“We stay because we care. We have developed relationships with the officers, the firefighters and command,” James said. “My question to you is this: what do you think is the problem?”

Burton said the dispatch staff was looking for respect and appreciation.

“Do you guys tell us we did a good job? (Do you ask) how many calls we've taken and processed in a day?” Burton asked.

As of Nov. 6, overtime hours are close to 15,000 this year, James said. One dispatcher was at 700 overtime hours this year, she added.

Burton is at 415 overtime hours this year. The most she ever had in prior years was around 200, she said.

Susanna Roth, a dispatcher for 4 1/2 years, said she typically works 12-hour days because of staff shortages, some days including three hours of training, and called the current staff shortages “alarming.”

“People are leaving because they're tired and they're sick of the place,” Roth said.

Ryan Leffers, an overnight dispatch supervisor, said a solution had to be devised “to stop the bleeding,” and said he knew of more dispatchers who were about to quit and go to New Haven, where the hourly wage was not as good.

“Columbia City has a post up right now,” Leffers said. Fort Wayne-Allen County dispatch currently hires at $18.70 per hour; training is completed in about 50 to 55 shifts, Bubb said.

With no one dedicated to recruitment, Reed suggested the dispatch center choose a recruitment specialist who will track candidates and ask local councils to approve larger recruitment classes that would help it attain complete staffing.

Fire Chief Eric Lahey said the process could take awhile.

“We are taking it seriously, and we don't have all the answers yet,” said board president Richard Beck, an Allen County commissioner who adjourned the meeting only to reopen it at Reed's request. An anonymous survey of dispatchers should be compiled for review by January.

