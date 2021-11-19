Prosecutor assigned to Busco case

Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix has been assigned as special prosecutor into an alleged locker room incident at Churubusco Junior-Senior High School.

Sgt. Brian Walker, spokesman for Indiana State Police, confirmed Huntington’s prosecutor will lead the investigation. Nix confirmed he is in charge.

“The incident involved a group of juvenile male students, and there was an allegation that several students had been urinated on and possibly sodomized,” Walker said in an email.

Indiana State Police will not release names or personal information of any juveniles possibly involved, Walker said.

“All parents of those involved are aware of the incident and the current investigation,” Walker added.

The full investigation will be turned over to Whitley County Prosecutor Dan Sigler for a review and a determination of whether or not to press charges.

At a Smith-Green Community Schools board meeting a few days after the alleged incident, parents packed the meeting room, voicing concerns.

One man said if a student had been armed with a weapon, the school would have been locked down. But, he noted, the football game went on with no apparent locker room supervision.

A woman said she believed the incident or incidents were recorded.

The investigation has no deadline, Nix said.

