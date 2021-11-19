Vehicle fire closes southbound I-69 in DeKalb

Southbound Interstate 69 was closed for about five minutes near Auburn today because of a vehicle fire, police said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department was called to mile marker 330 about 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived. The driver had already escaped unharmed, police said.

The Auburn Fire Department extinguished the fire. The vehicle was a total loss, police said.