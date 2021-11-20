Charges filed in crash; passenger paralyzed

A woman could be paralyzed for life after a crash last year in which a drug-impaired driver she was riding with slowed down abruptly on Interstate 469 south of Fort Wayne and was rear-ended by a semi.

Robert T. Arnett, 45, of the 700 block of West Dewald Street was charged Friday with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or Schedule II drug in his system and three counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

On June 18, 2020, about 11:25 a.m., Arnett was driving his Ford Fusion with his female passenger in the passing lane on I-469 near Fort Wayne International Airport when he started to brake.

Four seconds before the crash, his car clocked 37.5 mph in a 70 mph zone, court documents said. One second before impact, Arnett had slowed to 1.2 mph.

The Fusion was struck by a black Kenworth semi bearing Ontario license plates and sustained heavy rear damage, court documents said. Arnett's passenger suffered numerous injuries, including a severely fractured neck vertebra. Hospital staffers told police the victim “will likely be paralyzed from the chest down for the rest of her life,” court documents said.

Analysis of a blood test taken two hours after the crash did not indicate that Arnett had consumed alcohol. However, a toxicology test analyzed by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology showed Arnett had benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his blood and urine.

A warrant was issued for Arnett's arrest.

