Dealing meth, having gun leads to 25-year term

A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine and being a felon possessing a firearm has been sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison.

Mark A. Holbrook II, 43, admitted to Warsaw police officers in July 2018 that he sold drugs to make a living, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

At that time, Holbrook was caught with more than 17 grams of methamphetamine in individual bags, along with scales.

In March 2019, Holbrook was stopped by Winona Lake police and had more than 6 grams of meth and a firearm, the release said.

Holbrook had previous felony convictions for burglary, theft, criminal recklessness, possessing chemical reagents to manufacture drugs, methamphetamine dealing, conspiracy to commit battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal gang activity, the release said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Warsaw and Winona Lake police departments and the Kosciusko County Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith was the case prosecutor. U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady handled the sentencing.

