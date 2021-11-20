Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am
Vehicle fire closes I-69
The Journal Gazette
Southbound Interstate 69 was closed for about five minutes Friday near Auburn because of a vehicle fire, law enforcement officials said.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department was called to mile marker 330 about 5:30 p.m. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived. The driver had already escaped unharmed, they said.
The Auburn Fire Department extinguished the fire. The vehicle was a total loss, officials said.
