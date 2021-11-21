Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Jose C. Rodriquez, 34, of the 5700 block of Chester Boulevard, was charged Sept. 10 with domestic battery in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Hla Thein, 51, of the 400 block of Edgeknoll Lane, was charged Sept. 10 with domestic battery in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Darryl W. Soil aka Darryl Soil Jr. aka Darrel Soil, 33, of the 3100 block of Warsaw Street, was charged Sept. 10 with burglary, carrying a handgun without a license and intimidation. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Meghan M. Soto aka Meghan M. Reidger, 32, of the 2400 block of Hensch Street, was charged Sept. 10 with welfare fraud and Medicaid fraud. She was released on her own recognizance.

Jessica A. Krumma, 42, of Ashley, was charged Sept. 10 with theft. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Edward K. Green, 38, of the 4900 block of Fowler Place, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor violation of driving conditions. He was being held without bail.

Roderick M. Jacobson, 48, of the 7200 block of Bluffton Road, was charged Sept. 10 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Owen M. Bisel, 37, of Bluffton, was charged Sept. 10 with burglary with a deadly weapon, burglary resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery and pointing a firearm at another person. He was released on $80,000 bail.

Nichole R. Hayes, 34, of the 2800 block of Bankbarn Place, was charged Sept. 13 with narcotic drug possession and unlawful syringe possession. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Matthew C. Jones, 41, of the 2800 block of Bankbarn Place, was charged Sept. 13 with unlawful syringe possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Jermalsmond J. Harris, 26, of the 1400 block of Cypress Lane, was charged Sept. 13 with being a felon carrying a handgun and narcotic drug possession. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mitchell D. Wyss, 34, of the 3600 block of Bostick Road, was charged Sept. 13 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor striking a law enforcement animal and public nudity. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Arianna B. Harding, 25, of the 4300 block of Austin Drive, was charged Sept. 13 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal trespass. She was being held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Cassell Newson, 32, of the 4600 block of Santa Ana Drive, was charged Sept. 13 with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Christena M. Ross, 38, of the 1600 block of Boone Street, was charged Sept. 13 with narcotic drug possession and methamphetamine possession. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Nicole L. Oliver aka Nicole Drumm aka Nicole Drum, 38, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, was charged Sept. 14 with methamphetamine possession, cocaine possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was being held without bail.

Decarlos Beam, 44, of the 2900 block of Goshen Road, was charged Sept. 14 with unlawful syringe possession, cocaine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Vickie S. Starks aka Vickie Dunn, 38 , of the 2500 block of Vance Avenue, was charged Sept. 14 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor conversion. She was being held without bail.

Jason C. Beam, 28, no address given, was charged Sept. 14 with being a felon carrying a handgun, narcotic drug possession, cocaine possession, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Alma C. Earley aka Alima Early aka Alma Early, 47, of the 4000 block of Smith Street, was charged Sept. 15 with resisting law enforcement. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Holly A. Bodenheimer, 37, of the 4600 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Sept. 15 with narcotic drug possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Latonya S. Caldwell aka Tonya Caldwell aka Latoya Caldwell, 36, of the 2700 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged Sept. 15 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Jamarcus A. Crowley, 37, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Sept. 15 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tony L. Haney, 26, of Uniondale, was charged Sept. 15 with narcotic drug possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, controlled substance possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held without bail.

Samuel E. Lovellette, 52, of the 6500 block of Gardenview Drive, was charged Sept. 15 with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and obstruction of justice. He was released on $10,000 bond.