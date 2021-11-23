Footage sought in Turf Lane slaying

Fort Wayne police have asked the community for help in its investigation into the homicide of a 74-year-old man.

Kenneth Ralph Behny was found dead Nov. 8 with a gunshot wound to the head in the garage at his home of the 3600 block of Turf Lane.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked everyone in the area who has not checked security camera footage to review the footage and call the department's detective bureau with any suspicious activity or tips for the case.

The bureau can be reached at 260-427-1201, or people can call Crime Stoppers at 260-436- 7867.

Traffic stop leads to gun charges

A man was arrested on felony charges after police said he fled from a vehicle involved in a traffic stop and was found to have a gun.

Macquillie Woodard III, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and carrying a handgun as a felon, as well as two counts of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers pulled over a Dodge Durango without headlights on near the intersection of Coliseum and Sherman boulevards after someone reported a man with a gun in the area.

Woodard, a passenger in the vehicle, fled and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Police found a holster and a magazine on Woodard's person, and a Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was found nearby.