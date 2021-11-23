Shooting follows knock on door

A young male has life-threatening injuries from being shot Monday after answering a knock at an apartment door.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 5900 block of Bunt Drive about 5:30 p.m. They found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a city police news release.

The boy was taken to a hospital, which has listed him as having life-threatening injuries. The shooter or shooters knocked on the door and shot the victim after he answered it, the news release said.

Fort Wayne police didn't have immediate information on possible suspects, nor a description, as of 8 p.m. Monday. The agency asked that anyone with information call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

