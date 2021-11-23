Shots fired into home; adults, juveniles arrested

Five people whom Fort Wayne police said are associated with a gang were arrested early Tuesday after shots were fired into a home.

Two of the five arrested are adults. The other three are juveniles, police said.

Neither police nor Allen Superior Court documents identified the address where the shots were fired. But police said they had seen a rash of violence between two local gangs during the past couple months.

Officers saw a 2017 Buick Verano with tinted windows traveling away from the area of the shooting about 12:30 a.m. The driver refused to stop after police tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, court records said.

Four of those arrested, including the two adults, ran from police after exiting the vehicle in the 4400 block of Atwood Drive, court records said.

Aristotle King, 22, according to court records, was the driver who is charged with resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle, criminal recklessness by shooting into an inhabited dwelling or place, obstruction of justice and carrying a handgun without a license.

Marcus Martin Jr., 18, was a passenger who is charged with criminal recklessness by shooting into an inhabited dwelling or place, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot.

Guns found near King and Martin matched the caliber of shell casings found at the home, which was occupied by women and children at the time of the shootings, court records said.

Shell casings were also found in the vehicle, including near the driver’s seat, court records said.

Police said they seized a total of seven guns during their investigation.

The three juveniles arrested were not identified because of their ages.

Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit at 260-427-5575 or GVCU@cityoffortwayne.org or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free anonymous P3 tips app.

