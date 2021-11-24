Baby returned from stolen car

Police were still searching Tuesday for a vehicle that was stolen with a baby inside.

The 8-month-old boy was returned to his parents Monday night, police said.

Fort Wayne police said a woman left her car running when she went into a Phillips 66 on Broadway about 8:15 p.m. Her child was inside the car.

When she returned, the car was gone – with her child inside.

About a half-hour later, a man came to the Speedway convenience store at Sherman Boulevard and Margaret Avenue to pick up his wife who worked there. When he arrived, he brought in a baby and said someone had just dropped the child off at the back of the store, according to police.

Police described the stolen vehicle as a 2007 black Ford Fusion that likely has a few dents because the driver hit a few poles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

