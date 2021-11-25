Car stolen with baby found; man questioned

Fort Wayne police have identified a person of interest after finding a vehicle that was stolen this week with an 8-month-old boy inside.

Linzey Woods, 20, was seen running from the 2007 black Ford Fusion at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday near Harrison and Fourth streets north of downtown.

Woods was arrested on an active arrest warrant and interviewed by Fort Wayne police detectives.

He is not considered a suspect in the theft of the vehicle, police said.

The baby was inside the car when it was stolen at the Phillips 66 station on Broadway about 8:15 p.m. Monday. His mother left the car running while she went inside the gas station, according to Fort Wayne police.

The baby was returned to his parents after he was dropped off at the back of the Speedway convenience store at Sherman Boulevard and Margaret Avenue about a half-hour after the vehicle was stolen.

The police investigation is ongoing, police said.

