Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Brittni L. Girardot, 34, of the 2700 block of Fairfield Avenue, was charged Sept. 23 with armed robbery and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon. She was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Dontanaya M. Sutton, 21, of the 2500 block of Thompson Avenue, was charged Sept. 23 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. She was released on $2,500 bond.

William D. Flowers, 22, of the 2700 block of Mauldin Drive, was charged Sept. 23 with unlawful firearm possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Dustin C. Hall, 32, of the 2500 block of Corvalis Avenue, was charged Sept. 23 with auto theft and misdemeanor driving with a suspended vehicle and marijuana possession. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

John L. Vires, 37, of the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue, was charged Sept. 23 with murder and using a firearm in the commission of an offense. He was being held without bail.

Terry L. Hargis Jr., 34, no address given, was charged Sept. 23 with stalking in violation of a protective order, residential break-in and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $34,000 bail.

Joshua N. Grigsby, 46, of the 800 block of Edgewater Avenue, was charged Sept. 23 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life and methamphetamine possession. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

William L. Rodgers aka William Rodgers Jr. aka Malik, 42, of the 1700 block of Hobson Road, was charged Sept. 23 with armed robbery and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. He was released on $20,000 bond.

Carey J. McClarin-Summers aka Carey McClarin, 40, of the 3300 block of Felician Street, was charged Sept. 24 with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. He was released on his own recognizance.

Rick W. Poyser, 47, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 24 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on his own recognizance.