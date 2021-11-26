City man facing 5 OWI charges with kids in car

A Fort Wayne man was being held in Whitley County Jail, with preliminary charges of five counts of operating while intoxicated with passengers younger than 18 in his car.

Allen Watson, 32, was driving to Fort Wayne from Chicago about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when a state police trooper stopped his car on U.S. 30 east of County Road 450 West, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement. It said the trooper clocked Watson's car going 83 mph.

When the trooper conducted the traffic stop, the statement said, he saw five unrestrained children ranging from 4 to 11 years old in the back seat. The trooper also smelled marijuana coming from the passenger compartment, it said.

In the statement late Wednesday night, state police said Watson was displaying signs of impairment, which led officers to investigate whether he was operating while intoxicated.

Watson was arrested and taken to the jail, police said. He was also preliminarily charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Watson's wife and children were taken to the county sheriff's department, where they were picked up by family members with the required child safety seats.